Asadullah averages a double-double, entering the game averaging 13.3 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game, but struggled offensively in a loss to Belmont Wednesday.
AD
KJ Johnson scored 18 points to lead Lipscomb (2-4), with Miles Miller contributing 14 points and six assists.
John Carter, Jr. led Navy (2-3) with 16 points. Davis hit 3 of 6 from distance and added 15 points while dishing four assists. Summers added 12 points and grabbed nine boards.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD