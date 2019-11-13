BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans will be taking on the Bearcats of Division II Southwest Baptist. Arkansas-Little Rock lost 75-70 at Illinois State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Markquis Nowell has averaged 20 points, six assists and three steals this year for Arkansas-Little Rock. Complementing Nowell is Ben Coupet Jr., who is averaging 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.FEATHERY NOWELL: Through two games, Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.