TEAM LEADERSHIP: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell has averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals while Ruot Monyyong has put up 12 points and 10 rebounds. For the Mountaineers, Justin Forrest has averaged 19 points while Isaac Johnson has put up 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Trojans have scored 74.4 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 66.5 per game they put up against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 31.8 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Trojans are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 16-2 when they exceed 63 points. The Mountaineers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 12-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Trojans are 11-0 when they score at least 72 points and 5-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Mountaineers are 6-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 6-10 on the year otherwise.

STINGY STATE: Appalachian State has held opposing teams to 66.4 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

