Littlejohn scored 14 of his points in the first half and Freeman added 11 as TSU led 44-31.
Junior Ballard had 19 points for the Mustangs (1-6), who have lost four games in a row. Colby Rogers added 14 points, and Tuukka Jaakkola had 12 points. Cal Poly was outrebounded 35-23.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.