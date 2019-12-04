Algevon Eichelberger had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Vikings (4-5). Kasheem Thomas added 11 points. Tre Gomillion had seven rebounds.
Toledo (6-2) plays Marshall at home on Sunday. Cleveland St. takes on Kent State on the road on Saturday.
