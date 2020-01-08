LEADING THE WAY: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Raiquan Clark has averaged 20.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while Ty Flowers has put up 14 points and 9.3 rebounds. For the Blue Devils, Greg Outlaw has averaged 11.1 points while Jamir Coleman has put up 8.6 points.CLUTCH CLARK: Clark has connected on 43.8 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-8 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 75.

STREAK STATS: Central Connecticut has lost its last seven road games, scoring 56.1 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn is ranked eighth in all of Division I with an average of 77.7 possessions per game. The uptempo Sharks have raised that total to 80.8 possessions per game over their last five games.

