VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Adam Grant, Ikenna Ndugba, Benson Lin and Charles Pride have combined to account for 62 percent of Bryant’s scoring this season. For Long Island-Brooklyn, Raiquan Clark, Ty Flowers, Jashaun Agosto, Julian Batts and Virshon Cotton have collectively accounted for 77 percent of all Long Island-Brooklyn scoring, including 87 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Sharks have allowed only 74 points per game to NEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 81.1 per game they gave up over 12 non-conference games.CLUTCH CLARK: Clark has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when recording at least 14 offensive rebounds and 4-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Sharks are 5-0 when turning the ball over 11 times or fewer and 3-9 when the team exceeds that total.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sharks. Bryant has 45 assists on 69 field goals (65.2 percent) over its past three outings while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 51 of 88 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams. The Sharks have averaged 11.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

