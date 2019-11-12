BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Sharks are led by Raiquan Clark and Ty Flowers. Clark is averaging 21 points while Flowers is accounting for 17 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game. The Patriots have been led by Jamal Hartwell II and Javon Greene. Hartwell has averaged 15.5 points while Greene has put up 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists per game.JUMPING FOR JAMAL: Hartwell has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.