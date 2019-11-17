STEPPING UP: Delaware State’s John Crosby has averaged 16 points and two steals while Ameer Bennett has put up 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Sharks, Ty Flowers has averaged 15.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks while Jashaun Agosto has put up 9.7 points and 5.3 assists.TERRIFIC TY: Flowers has connected on 18.5 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.