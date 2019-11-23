BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making Eli Scott is averaging 14.8 points, six rebounds and 6.2 assists to lead the charge for the Lions. Ivan Alipiev is also a big contributor, accounting for 16 points and five rebounds per game. The Dukes have been led by Sincere Carry, who is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

AD

KEY FACILITATOR: Scott has accounted for 46 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Loyola Marymount’s Alipiev has attempted 34 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 13 of 34 over his last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Dukes. Duquesne has an assist on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Loyola Marymount has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Duquesne has held opposing teams to 58.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all A10 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD