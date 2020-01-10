FAB FRESHMEN: Long Beach State’s Chance Hunter, Joshua Morgan and Romelle Mansel have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 40 percent of all Beach scoring over the last five games.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 41.4 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 58 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Long Beach State is 0-11 when it allows at least 69 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

STREAK STATS: Long Beach State has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 65.8 points and allowing 87.9 points during those contests. UC Santa Barbara is on a six-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 63.5.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

