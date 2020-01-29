FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Long Beach State’s Chance Hunter, Joshua Morgan and Romelle Mansel have collectively accounted for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Beach points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Highlanders have scored 68.5 points per game against Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 62.5 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 43.5 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 56.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Highlanders are 0-5 when they allow at least 69 points and 13-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 69. The Beach are 0-13 when allowing 66 or more points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Beach. UC Riverside has an assist on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) over its past three contests while Long Beach State has assists on 24 of 69 field goals (34.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 61.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Highlanders 18th among Division I teams. The Long Beach State offense has averaged 68 points through 21 games (ranked 236th, nationally).

