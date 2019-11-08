DID YOU KNOW: San Diego went 10-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those 15 games, the Toreros gave up only 70 points per game while scoring 75.3 per matchup. Long Beach State went 4-10 in non-conference play, averaging 70.9 points and allowing 79.5 per game in the process.
