LEADING THE CHARGE: Long Beach State’s Chance Hunter has averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Michael Carter III has put up 11.8 points. For the Friars, Alpha Diallo has averaged 13.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while David Duke has put up 12.5 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Luwane Pipkins has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Providence field goals over the last three games. Pipkins has accounted for 12 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Friars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Beach. Long Beach State has 36 assists on 78 field goals (46.2 percent) across its past three outings while Providence has assists on 55 of 83 field goals (66.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Providence defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Friars 16th among Division I teams. The Long Beach State offense has turned the ball over on 24.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Beach 327th, nationally).

