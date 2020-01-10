SIGNIFICANCE OF 67: Longwood is 0-9 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Hampton is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Pirates are 1-9 this season when they block fewer than six shots.
DID YOU KNOW: Hampton attempts more free throws per game than any other Big South team. The Pirates have averaged 23.8 foul shots per game this season and 27.8 per game over their last five games.
