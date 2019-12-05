AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Lancers are 0-5 when they score 65 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 65 points. The Bears are 0-6 when allowing 71 or more points and 3-1 when holding opponents below 71.

STREAK STATS: Longwood has lost its last five road games, scoring 52.6 points, while allowing 66.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State gets to the line more often than any other MEAC team. The Bears have averaged 21.8 free throws per game this season and 24 per game over their last five games.

