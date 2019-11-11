BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Hawks have been led by Da’Shawn Phillip and Bruce Guy. Phillip is averaging 9.5 points and 2.5 steals while Guy is putting up 8.5 points per game. The Lancers have been anchored by DeShaun Wade and Christian Wilson. Wade has accounted for 11.5 points and four rebounds while C. Wilson has averaged 11.5 points per outing.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.