THREAT FROM DEEP: Longwood’s DeShaun Wade has attempted 14 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 5 for 9 over his past five games.
STREAK SCORING: UC Riverside has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 48.
STINGY DEFENSE: UC Riverside has held opposing teams to 51.8 points per game this year, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
