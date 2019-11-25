BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside goes up against Longwood in a non-conference matchup. Longwood fell 65-48 at Northern Illinois last week. UC Riverside is coming off a 73-49 win at home over Denver on Saturday.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Callum McRae, George Willborn III, Dominick Pickett and DJ McDonald have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCRAE: Across six appearances this year, UC Riverside’s McRae has shot 62.1 percent.