Longwood (5-8, 0-0) vs. Winthrop (6-7, 0-0)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood and Winthrop meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Longwood finished with five wins and 11 losses, while Winthrop won 10 games and lost six.

SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop’s Josh Ferguson, Chandler Vaudrin and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Shabooty Phillips has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Longwood field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Longwood is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Lancers. Winthrop has 39 assists on 83 field goals (47 percent) across its previous three outings while Longwood has assists on 38 of 82 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop is rated second among Big South teams with an average of 78.2 points per game. The Eagles have averaged 83.7 points per game over their last three games.

