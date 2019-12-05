The first half was a back-and-forth affair that featured eight ties and four lead changes. Mississippi State jumped out to a 17-11 lead before Louisiana Tech responded with an 8-0 run, taking its first lead after a pair of free throws by Archibald.

AD

Louisiana Tech ended the half with a 39-36 advantage thanks to Bracey’s 3 pointer that banked in at the buzzer.

AD

Mississippi State shot 51.9 percent in the first half and made 6 of 12 beyond the arc. Louisiana Tech shot even better from the field at 57.1 percent and made 5 of 9 rom 3-point territory.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana Tech: After tough road losses at Creighton and Indiana, Louisiana Tech found the upset that escaped them earlier in the season. The Bulldogs were within one point at Creighton with six minutes left but lost an 82-72 decision.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs suffered their first home loss of the year and it was their first game in 11 days. Due to final exams on campus, Mississippi State must encounter another layoff on the schedule and won’t return to action until Dec. 14.

AD

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech: The road trip this week continues as Louisiana Tech travels to Sam Houston State on Sunday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs play Kansas State on Dec. 14 in Newark, New Jersey, in their meeting with another Power 5 team this season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD