DID YOU KNOW: Louisville held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.9 points per game last season. The Cardinals offense put up 78.4 points per matchup on their way to a 9-5 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Youngstown State went 2-9 against non-conference teams last season.
