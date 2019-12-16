TEAM LEADERS: This will be a Birmingham homecoming for Lions junior Payton Youngblood, who has averaged 8.8 points on the season. Sophomores Blackmon, who’s put up 14.6 points per game, and Christian Agnew, who’s averaged 10.5 points, have helped Youngblood with leadership duties this year. On the other bench, Lovan has averaged 11.3 points and five rebounds while Jalen Benjamin has put up 12.7 points.JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Blackmon has connected on 40.6 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: North Alabama is 0-5 when it allows at least 71 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

PERFECT WHEN: North Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Lions are 0-5 when opponents score more than 64.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent. The Blazers have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

