TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Jackson has put up 26.3 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace has complemented Jackson and is producing 18 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Blazers are led by Lovan, who is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Roadrunners have scored 80.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Jackson has had his hand in 40 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 42 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UTSA is 0-6 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Roadrunners are 5-0 when holding opponents to 40.3 percent or worse from the field, and 5-11 when opponents shoot better than that. The Blazers are 7-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 5-9 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The UTSA offense is ranked 27th in the nation by scoring 78.9 points per game this year. UAB has only averaged 64.8 points per game, which ranks 282nd.

