Leading 7-0 after a quarter, the Aggies (7-5, 6-2 Mountain West) rolled to four touchdowns in the second quarter to hold a 31-6 lead at the break. Utah State took advantage of two fumble recoveries and an interception in the quarter to fuel its surge.

New Mexico (2-10, 0-8) got as close as 31-18 in the third quarter before Love completed his third scoring pass, this one to Siaosi Mariner, restoring a three-score advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: The Aggies earned bowl eligibility for the eighth time in nine seasons. Twice Utah State has played in Albuquerque’s New Mexico Bowl, including last season, winning 52-13 over North Texas.

New Mexico: The Lobos concluded their third straight losing season and sixth in eight years under Davie. The Lobos end the season with a nine-game losing streak. This is the first time the team has gone winless in Mountain West play and the first time without a conference win since 1990.

UP NEXT

Utah State: The Aggies look forward to a bowl appearance and several projections are putting the Aggies in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Jan. 3.

New Mexico: With the end of the regular season, the Lobos will begin the search for a new head football coach immediately, New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez said earlier in the week.

