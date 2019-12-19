BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola (Md.) Greyhounds are set to battle the Blue Jays of Division III Elizabethtown. Loyola (Md.) is coming off a 64-48 win at Mount St. Mary’s in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals this year for Loyola (Md.). Cam Spencer is also a primary contributor, with 10.1 points per game.ACCURATE ANDREW: Through 10 games, Loyola (Md.)’s Andrew Kostecka has connected on 34.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 78.3 percent from the free throw line this season.