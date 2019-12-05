OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hall has had his hand in 45 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. Hall has 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago went 6-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Ramblers scored 66.8 points per matchup across those 13 contests.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.