DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Sycamores have allowed just 63.6 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Krutwig has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has accounted for 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Sycamores are 5-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 8-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Ramblers are 7-0 when they score at least 75 points and 8-8 on the year when falling short of 75.

STREAK STATS: Indiana State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 68.1 points while giving up 56.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 60.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 12th-lowest figure in the country. The Indiana State offense has averaged just 69.9 points through 21 games (ranked 202nd among Division I teams).

