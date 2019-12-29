SAVVY SENIORS: Valparaiso’s Javon Freeman-Liberty, John Kiser and Nick Robinson have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Crusaders scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Krutwig has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. Krutwig has accounted for 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Crusaders are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 2-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Ramblers are 5-0 when they make five or more 3-pointers and 3-5 when the team hits fewer than five from long range.

STREAK SCORING: Valparaiso has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is rated second in the MVC with an average of 73.4 possessions per game.

