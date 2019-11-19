BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Loyola of Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig has averaged 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists while Tate Hall has put up 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and three steals. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and two steals while Jaylen Minnett has put up 14.5 points and four rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Krutwig has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. The sophomore big man has 21 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

AD

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: IUPUI’s Minnett has attempted 34 3-pointers and connected on 41.2 percent of them, and is 13 of 27 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Ramblers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaguars. Loyola of Chicago has an assist on 49 of 87 field goals (56.3 percent) over its previous three outings while IUPUI has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago is ranked first in the MVC with an average of 72.4 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD