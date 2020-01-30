LEADING THE CHARGE: Loyola (Md.)’s Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21.1 points, five rebounds and 2.1 steals while Isaiah Hart has put up nine points. For the Midshipmen, Cam Davis has averaged 16.7 points while Greg Summers has put up 9.9 points and 6.7 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Midshipmen have scored 83.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.7 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Navy field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 9-7 when it scores at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Navy has won its last three road games, scoring 69.3 points and allowing 65.7 points during those contests. Loyola (Md.) has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 81.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Navy defense has held opponents to just 61.8 points per game, the 24th-lowest in Division I. Loyola (Md.) has given up an average of 76.2 points through 22 games (ranked 285th, nationally).

