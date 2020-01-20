BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: LSU’s Skylar Mays has averaged 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and two steals while Emmitt Williams has put up 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Gators, Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 14.8 points and 8.9 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Gators have scored 72.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 70.8 per game they recorded over 12 non-conference games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Andrew Nembhard has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Florida field goals over the last five games. Nembhard has accounted for 26 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Tigers are 10-0 when holding opponents to 40.8 percent or worse from the field, and 3-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Gators are 7-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 5-5 on the year otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: LSU has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is rated second among SEC teams with an average of 79.9 points per game.

