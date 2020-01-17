SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.MIGHTY MAYS: Skylar Mays has connected on 39.1 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has 21 assists on 58 field goals (36.2 percent) over its past three outings while LSU has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 79.9 points per game, the 22nd-highest figure in Division I. Mississippi has only averaged 68.8 points per game, which ranks 222nd nationally.

