LEADING THE WAY: The electric Skylar Mays has averaged 19.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 steals to lead the charge for the Tigers. Complementing Mays is Emmitt Williams, who is maintaining an average of 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Retrievers are led by Darnell Rogers, who is averaging 16 points, four rebounds and 5.3 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Rogers has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Maryland-Baltimore County field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Maryland-Baltimore County has held opposing teams to 53 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

