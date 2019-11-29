BIMINI, Bahamas — Khayla Pointer had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists and LSU upset 15th-ranked Michigan State 58-56 in the Junkanoo Jam on Friday.

The Tigers dominated the second half, closing the third quarter on an 11-0 run and holding the Spartans to 17 points. MSU’s Taryn McCutcheon had a chance to tie it just before the final buzzer but went 1 for 3 from the free-throw line.