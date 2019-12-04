Jessup finished with 24 points for Boise State (4-3, 0-1) and Derrick Alston had 20, including 15 in the second half.

Lyle added six assists and two steals.

The Broncos quickly showed it was going to fire from long range, getting out to an 8-0 lead behind two 3-pointers. Boise State finished with seven 3s in the first half and 14 total.

AD

But an 8-2 Lobos run that was all Lyle gave New Mexico its first lead at 35-34 with 2:38 before halftime. He started his personal streak with a fall-to-the-ground-while-holding-the-dribble play, before backing up two feet behind the line and lofting a contested 3-pointer as the shot clock ticked off.

AD

With three seconds left, Hobbs took a contested baseline 3-pointer and after New Mexico hit one of two free throws, Jessup had a last chance at the buzzer from the bend, but two Lobos were all over him and the shot glanced off the backboard and away.

BIG PICTURE

Boise State: The Broncos came into the game having won three straight games, but they are used to struggling in Albuquerque, losing for the seventh time in nine games. Boise State will try to regroup in the back end of the conference opening weekend before returning to non-conference play, which includes a meeting Dec. 22 against Georgia Tech in the opener of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

AD

New Mexico: The Lobos have now won nine consecutive conference openers. New Mexico closes the month with four straight home nonconference games, including a rematch against downstate rival New Mexico State, which the Lobos beat by a point last month in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

UP NEXT

Boise State: The Broncos are at home Saturday against Colorado State.

New Mexico: The Lobos are at Wyoming on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD