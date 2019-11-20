Miami had a 17-3 halftime lead over the Zips (0-11, 0-6) after a Sam Sloman 44-yard field goal and rushing touchdowns of 21 yards by Tyre Shelton and a 1-yard run by Bester.

The Zips closed within seven with a 64-yard pick-6 by John Lako before Sloman added another field goal just before the third quarter ended to make it 20-10. Kato Nelson passed 34 yards to Timothy Scippio as the Zips got within three early in the fourth quarter.

Miami’s defense had five of their school-record 11 sacks on Akron’s two final possessions to thwart the upset bid.

