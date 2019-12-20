Matthew Trickett kicked five field goals to set a Kent State game record.

Crum threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKoy down the right sideline on Kent State’s third play from scrimmage. Crum flipped a 1-yard scoring pass to Antwan Dixon with 9:36 to play to put the Golden Flashes ahead for good, then scored with 1:56 left on a fourth-and-1 run from the 4.

Jordan Love passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Siaosi Mariner, in his final game for Utah State (7-6). The junior announced last week that he’ll bypass his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Deven Thompkins scored on a 57-yard run and a 17-yard reception for the Aggies.

BAHAMAS BOWL

BUFFALO 31, CHAROTTE 9

NASSAU, Bahamas — Jaret Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo won a bowl game for the first time in school history.

The Bulls (8-5) were winless in three previous bowl appearances. Charlotte (7-6) played its first bowl game.

Patterson had 32 carries. He finished the year with a slew of school single-season records, including 330 carries, 1,799 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Antonio Nunn caught a 12-yard pass from Vantrease on the first Buffalo drive to open the scoring, and Vantrease capped a 15-play, 74-yard drive by plunging in from the 1 with 3:33 left in the half to make it 14-0. Patterson scored on a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it 24-0, then sealed it with a 10-yard TD run to cap a 16-play scoring drive.

Chris Reynolds threw a 51-yard scoring pass to Victor Tucker for Charlotte.

