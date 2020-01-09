SUPER SENIORS: Maine’s Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Black Bears points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Fleming has connected on 31.1 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Great Danes are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 8-3 when they exceed 64 points. The Black Bears are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

AD

STREAK STATS: Maine has lost its last three road games, scoring 51.7 points, while allowing 74 per game.

CLAMPING DOWN: Maine’s defense has forced 11.5 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 16.7 takeaways over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com