TEAM LEADERS: Binghamton’s Sam Sessoms has averaged 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists while George Tinsley has put up 11.5 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Black Bears, Sergio El Darwich has averaged 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while Nedeljko Prijovic has put up nine points and 5.1 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Black Bears have scored 75.9 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 55.7 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sessoms has had his hand in 50 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 33 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bearcats are 0-14 when they score 74 points or fewer and 8-0 when they exceed 74 points. The Black Bears are 0-16 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 6-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Maine has lost its last six road games, scoring 55 points, while allowing 73 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among America East teams.

