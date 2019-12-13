FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Fleming has directly created 48 percent of all Maine field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 29 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

AD

SLIPPING AT 67: Maine is 0-5 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

AD

COLD SPELL: Quinnipiac has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 76 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 73 points per game. The Bobcats have averaged 77.3 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD