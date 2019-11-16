Rhode Island started the fourth with a 24-13 lead and extended it a to a two-score margin with C.J. Carrick’s 38-yard field goal with 9:52 left.

Emmanuel Reed’s 12-yard TD run reduced the margin on Maine’s ensuing drive. Carrick missed a 44-yard attempt on the Rams’ next drive, which Maine took advantage of when Joe Fitzaptrick knotted the score with a 3-yard TD run. Carrick made a 29-yarder for the Rams last lead of the game.

Fagnano was 20-of-29 passing for 216 yards and two scores.

Naim Jones led Rhode Island with 167 yards rushing on 31 carries and two TDs.

