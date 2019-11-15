STEPPING UP: Portland’s Isaiah White has averaged 16.7 points and two steals while JoJo Walker has put up 14 points. For the Black Bears, Andrew Fleming has averaged 23.5 points and seven rebounds while Sergio El Darwich has put up 15 points and five assists.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.