BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tykei Greene is averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Jaspers. Pauly Paulicap is also a key contributor, producing 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Stags have been led by Jesus Cruz, who is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 38.3 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 67.4 percent of his free throws this season.