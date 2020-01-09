SLIPPING AT 67: Fairfield is 0-6 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.
STREAK STATS: Fairfield has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 60 points while giving up 65.5.
TOUGH DEFENSE: Manhattan has held opposing teams to 63.7 points per game, the lowest figure among all MAAC teams.
