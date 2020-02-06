MAAC IMPROVEMENT: The Jaspers have scored 66.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 39.4 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 7-5 when scoring at least 64.

BEHIND THE ARC: Manhattan’s Samir Stewart has attempted 119 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 23 over the last three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Niagara offense has turned the ball over on 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 16th-best mark in Division I. 21 percent of all Manhattan possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Jaspers are ranked 291st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com