AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Purple Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Jaspers. Niagara has 43 assists on 79 field goals (54.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Manhattan has assists on 33 of 67 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Niagara has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all MAAC teams. The Purple Eagles have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season and just 8.8 times per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD