DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State went 1-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Hornets gave up 86.1 points per game while scoring 59.3 per outing. Manhattan went 2-10 in non-conference play, averaging 54.2 points and giving up 64.4 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.