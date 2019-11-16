JaQuan Lyle added 18 for New Mexico and Carlton Bragg snagged 18 rebounds.

Shamarkus Kennedy had 26 points, nine rebounds and six blocks, Dru Kuxhausen had 24 points and Leondre Washington added 15 for Cowboys (1-4).

AD

New Mexico had a field day when It came picking pockets, snaring 17 steals while forcing 22 Cowboys turnovers. Bragg led the way with five and Caldwell added four. It helped lead to a 32-10 New Mexico advantage in fast break points.

AD

BIG PICTURE

McNeese: After two more payday games to close the month, McNeese State is home for five straight games and chance to get the record turned around to end the year.

New Mexico: The Lobos continued their string of strong and versatile offensive performances, reaching 90 points for a fourth straight game and it was the third time at least five players reached double digits.

UP NEXT

McNeese: The Cowboys head home to play Arlington Baptist, the only home game in a five-game stretch.

AD

New Mexico: It’s rivalry week coming up for New Mexico as the Lobos visit UTEP on Tuesday and New Mexico State on Thursday. The game against the Aggies is the first of the annual two-game series between the state’s only two DI programs.

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD