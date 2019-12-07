Carlton Bragg Jr. had 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for New Mexico (9-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. JaQuan Lyle added 13 points. Makuach Maluach had 12 points for the road team.

Hunter Maldonado had 27 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (3-7, 0-2), whose losing streak reached four games. A.J. Banks added 15 points. Hunter Thompson had 12 points.

AD

New Mexico takes on New Mexico State at home next Saturday. Wyoming takes on Northern Colorado at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD