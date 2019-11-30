Zeke Ninaji scored 16 points and Josh Green scored 14 for Arizona, who will face Wake Forest in Sunday’s title game. The Demon Deacons advanced with a 88-75 win over Long Beach State.

Jordan Dingle led the Quakers with 27 points and Ryan Betley added 20.

For the second straight game, Arizona had a large second-half lead only to see things get close late. The Wildcats had a 66-49 advantage with 11:47 remaining, but Penn made 3-pointers on eight of its next nine field goals and closed within four (82-78) on a pair of Brodeur free throws with 3:03 remaining.

AD

AD

Unlike Thursday night, when Pepperdine tied it late before the Wildcats won on a Mannion layup, the Quakers would be unable to draw closer. The Wildcats closed the game with a 10-4 spurt.

Penn trailed by eight at halftime but closed within 43-40 on Devon Goodman’s layup before the Wildcats regained control with a 17-4 run. Ninaji scored 10 points during the spurt and Mannion supplied the other seven.

Penn led for the first five minutes before Arizona scored 12 straight points to take a 21-13 lead with 11:28 remaining in the first half. The Wildcats extended their lead to 28-18 with 6 minutes left on a Jeter layup before the Quakers scored 13 of the next 15 points to go up 31-30.

AD

Arizona would take a 41-33 lead at halftime with an 11-2 run over the final 2:19. Mannion keyed the rally with five points.

AD

BIG PICTURE

Penn: The Quakers have gone 35 of 80 from beyond the arc in their last three games.

Arizona: Ninaji came into the game leading the nation in field goal percentage but went 5 of 9.

UP NEXT

Penn: Take on Long Beach State in Sunday’s third-place game.

Arizona: Face Wake Forest in Sunday’s championship game.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD