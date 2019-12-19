BOTTOM LINE: Marist looks to end its seven-game losing streak as it faces Bethune-Cookman, who has dropped its last five. Marist has lost seven in a row, while Bethune-Cookman has dropped its last five.

TEAM LEADERS: Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope has averaged 12.4 points and 11.4 rebounds while Isaiah Bailey has put up 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Red Foxes, Michael Cubbage has averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while Matt Turner has put up 9.4 points.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 15 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 47.6 percent of his foul shots this season.